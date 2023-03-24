Port Lincoln Times
Oyster and abalone grower speaks against Billy Lights Point desal plant

By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 2:30pm
Yumbah oyster operations in Australia. Picture from website.

Another voice from Port Lincoln's aquaculture industry has spoken up against state government plans to build a $313 million desalination plant in Boston Bay.

