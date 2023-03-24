Oyster and abalone grower speaks against Billy Lights Point desal plant

Another voice from Port Lincoln's aquaculture industry has spoken up against state government plans to build a $313 million desalination plant in Boston Bay.
Abalone and oyster grower Yumbah Aquaculture has expressed concerns at the plans to build at Billy Lights Point rather than the community and industry preferred location at Sleaford West, which would cost $150 million more.
"We believe a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point in this mix presents enormous risk to our industry hub and everybody who shares the value of our waters," a Yumbah spokesperson said.
"Yumbah produces abalone and oysters in Port Lincoln as part of an aquaculture hub that produces all of South Australia's Southern Bluefin Tuna, all of its marine finfish, all of its mussels, 97 per cent of its oysters and more than 60 per cent of its abalone."
"It's difficult to rationalise the economic cost of siting the plant at Sleaford West site against the high-impact, high-risk of Billy Lights Point."
SA Water said it remains committed to Billy Lights Point after a review of 15 sites was undertaken over several years.
"Billy Lights Point best meets all the criteria to deliver water security needs of the region now and into the future and is the most cost-effective and timely water security solution for the people of Eyre Peninsula," an SA Water spokesperson said.
"Additionally, preliminary research reviewed by a world-renowned six-member Marine Science Review Panel confirmed that with the right design, a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point can be built without impacting the local marine environment."
"As we said when the announcement was made, we are committed to working with stakeholders - particularly the aquaculture industry - to design a plant that can co-exist with current operations in the inner bays."
A Yumbah spokesperson said the state government should take a more cautious approach and build the plant elsewhere.
"In our mind, the decision fails to apply the Precautionary Principle that ensures we account for uncertain but potentially serious and/or irreversible threats of harm," they said.
"Port Lincoln is Australia's premium multi-species aquaculture and fisheries hub, and relies on a shared responsibility to maintain water quality for all."
