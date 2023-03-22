House of the Week | A place to call home

BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 5
Welcome home to 7 Bawden Street, Tumby Bay. A property that's simple yet neat as a pin. This home boasts love and care from yesteryear.
Enter the light and airy lounge room with sliding door access to the rear yard. Sliding doors separate the lounge and dining area, allowing you to open up or create an intimate dining space. The kitchen has been upgraded from the original, now offering more bench space and cupboards. It's a great space to unwind from the day whilst you chat and cook away.
Three bedrooms have built in robes, with the fourth having the possibility to also be a rumpus room. The bathroom is quaint and has a separate toilet and laundry. Features of the property include split system air conditioner for year round comfort, and plenty of additional storage,
The large concrete back veranda is just waiting for your finishing touches. The rear yard has established fruit trees, with plenty of room and easy access to the large shed which will accommodate four cars. Solar is on and rainwater is plumbed to the house, with additional tanks off the shed. The lawn area has a sprinkler system.
There is certainly a lot of boxes ticked with this home. After some cosmetic upgrades you will transform the whole home, but it's neat and tidy and ready for occupancy as is. Be sure to call and book an inspection or you will miss out.
