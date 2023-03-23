Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police arrest break-in suspects

Updated March 23 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have made eight arrests in connection to a string of night-time burglaries in Port Lincoln in March 2023. Picture from Shutterstock.

Eight people have been arrested over spate of break-ins across Port Lincoln in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.