Police arrest break-in suspects

Eight people have been arrested over spate of break-ins across Port Lincoln in March.
Between Friday 10 March and Monday 13 March, there were seven break-ins at various businesses across Port Lincoln. Most of the crimes occurred at night, with numerous business owners arriving at their facilities in the morning to find property stolen.
"As a result of ongoing investigations into these and other residential break-ins, seven male suspects ranging in age from 13 to 20, with one 44-year-old man were arrested and charged with numerous offences including serious criminal trespass, theft and unlawful possession," SAPOL said in a statement.
"A large amount of stolen property including cars, electric bicycles, motorbikes, jewellery and cash was recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owners."
SAPOL reminded business and home owners to review security systems to prevent crime.
