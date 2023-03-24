A local church has opened the doors to its brand new building after a years-long effort to fund its construction. Those running the centre plan to offer support programs in the future for those battling the rising cost of living.
Port Lincoln Baptist / Living Waters Baptist held the official opening of its new church at 7 Ravendale Road earlier this month, with 200 people in attendance.
"It has been a long process but we are delighted to finally be in the new church facilities," said Pastor Peter Hanan.
"There was a wonderful senses of excitement at the opening as well relief that we were finally 'in'."
Construction on the building had been slower than anticipated. Costs rose during the pandemic and the church had to find extra money to complete the build.
The new space replaces the church's previous building on Adelaide Place.
Mr Hannan said the church was working on plans to run community programs from the new centre.
"We are currently working through some options regarding the kind of Community Services we can offer. For safety reasons we would like to complete some of the landscaping as the surrounds still look like a work site," he said.
"We plan to have a fenced nature play and grassed area at the front of the building so parents can have a coffee as their children play. A BBQ has been purchased to go at the end of one of the Pergolas."
"We have had preliminary discussions with a view to offering emergency food and possibly meals to those struggling to make ends meet. It is an exciting time.":
Among the 200-strong crowd for the opening of the centre were Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov, Member for Flinders Sam Telfer and Reverend Dr Melinda Cousins from Adelaide.
Rev Dr Cousins spoke of the biblical significance of the term Living Waters and declared the building officially open.
"After the service the celebrations continued with a great lunch. The facilities were open all afternoon with live music," Pastor Hanan said.
