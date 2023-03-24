Roadshow event supports women think outside traditional careers paths

Port Lincoln Times
Roadshow event supports Port Lincoln women think outside traditional careers paths

Updated March 24 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:50pm
A not-for-profit organisation that supports women and girls to consider non-traditional career paths is bringing a career roadshow to Port Lincoln, which will include presentations by a female aquaculture specialist and a female pilot.

