Roadshow event supports women think outside traditional careers paths

A not-for-profit organisation that supports women and girls to consider non-traditional career paths is bringing a career roadshow to Port Lincoln, which will include presentations by a female aquaculture specialist and a female pilot.
Business in Schools is launching it new Making Her Mark program across the South Australia. A roadshow for the event will visit Port Lincoln's Nautilus Centre on March 31. A networking event will follow the presentations.
More than 70 students from schools in Port Lincoln, Cummins and Tumby Bay will attend, Business in Schools said in a statement.
The event has been organised in collaboration with Local Jobs Network, TafeSA, UniHub and Making Her Mark program partners, Viterra, Mas National, RAA, VISY and PEER.
The program has been developed to inspire, encourage, and educate females from the age of 16 to 55 across South Australia to embrace a variety of career choices uninhibited by gender stereotypes, involving access to role models, resources, and support in entering non-traditional industries.
Hot on the heels of International Women's Day, the Making Her Mark roadshow event will feature inspiring keynote speaker, Executive Officer South Australian Sardine Industry Association Claire Webber.
Claire who is passionate about the importance of including and empowering women in any industry they choose regardless of gender, along with Hannah Cash (pilot)
Sterile Insect Technology (SIT) Pilot, Lower Eyre Council Chief Executive Officer Delfina Lanzilli and Renee Dale Operations Supervisor, Viterra Port Lincoln terminal models will also be attending.
"Inspiring girls and women to be their best is really important to me, I'm making my mark by being present and visible, engaging the next generation, showing them that you don't need to change who you are to work in the field you choose," Claire said.
Business in Schools Board member and Principal of Springbank Secondary College Wendy House said the initiative's core values are to inspire and break down gender norms; educate through resources and key learnings; encourage by shared experiences and connect via events to support career choices.
"Girls and women can't be what they can't see. We are creating opportunities including helping students identify and achieve their goals in life after school by increasing awareness of the business world as well as encouraging teachers and industry leaders to create more authentic learning experiences, and bridging gaps between learning and life. There are many opportunities available with VET and tertiary pathways to make your mark," Ms House said.
