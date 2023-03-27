Coffin Bay Red won the Southern Eyre Peninsula Bowling Association's Division 1 Pennants grand final.
A good crowd turned out on Wednesday March 23 to witness the grand final of Southern Eyre Peninsula Bowls Association Wednesday Division 1 Pennants.
Held at Coffin Bay Bowling Club in fine but gusty conditions, Coffin Bay Red succeeded in back to back premierships, defeating Cummins Red. Final results were Coffin Bay Red: 97 shots, 16 points, to Cummins Red: 57 shots, 2 points.
