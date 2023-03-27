Port Lincoln Times
Coffin Bay Red win Southern Eyre Peninsula Bowling Association Division 1 Pennants grand final

Updated March 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 11:42am
Coffin Bay Red won the Southern Eyre Peninsula Bowling Association's Division 1 Pennants grand final - the team included players Brian Bateman, Peter Shepperd, Grant Nesbit, Alby Bateman, Chris Darby, Cyril Hier, Damir Gregov and Paul Phillips. Picture supplied.

