Local 14 year old Archie Fitzgerald claimed his first Port Lincoln Golf Club Junior Championship after an impressive performance in last Sunday's eighteen-hole stroke round.
In drizzly conditions, Archie carded an excellent 98 off the stick for a nett 66. Runner up (for the second year in a row) was Archie's playing partner, eleven-year-old Justin Marshall, who recorded an admirable 117 (nett 81).
Seven eager sub-junior golfers - Sam and Fred Fitzgerald, Orlando and Ryder Bilney, Flynn and Tommy Hunt and Jack Bell - also participated in the day's competition.
Their event commenced with keenly contested putting and chipping challenges on the practice green.
Seven-year-old Tommy claimed the putting prize, as he defeated eight-year-old Jack in the final.
Jack recovered quickly however, and outlasted nine-year-old Sam to receive the chipping award.
All seven players then headed out onto the course for a modified nine-hole competition.
Nine year-old Sam finished in an impressive 49 strokes to win the Sub-Junior Challenge, with nine year-old Orlando (52 strokes) and Jack (58) rounding out the placings.
Seven-year-old Fred was given an encouragement award for his determined play throughout the day.
Many fantastic shots were played by all competitors - it was wonderful to see their hard work at practice rewarded when it mattered most.
Just as pleasing was the manner in which our junior golfers played - they competed in the right spirit, enjoyed each other's company and shared encouraging words with their playing partners.
The accompanying parents (who were thanked at the lunchtime presentations for their continued assistance and support) were greatly impressed by the quality of golf they witnessed.
We still have a lot of work to do however, particularly in continuing to develop and hone our short game skills - greater consistency and better course management will also see these young players take their games to the next level.
Our regular Sunday morning coaching sessions will resume on Sunday April 9. All interested players and families are welcome to attend; please contact the Port Lincoln Golf Club for further details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.