Local Archie Fitzgerald wins Port Lincoln Golf Club's junior championship

Updated March 27 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 11:54am
Local 14 year old Archie Fitzgerald claimed his first Port Lincoln Golf Club Junior Championship after an impressive performance in last Sunday's eighteen-hole stroke round.

