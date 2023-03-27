Port Lincoln Times
Southern Eyre South beat Tasman by 101 runs in Port Lincoln Cricket A grade grand final

By Lachlan Smith
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 11:56am
Southern Eyre beat Tasman by 99 runs in the A grade Port Lincoln cricket grand final on Saturday.

