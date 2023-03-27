Southern Eyre beat Tasman by 99 runs in the A grade Port Lincoln cricket grand final on Saturday.
The two top teams battled it out at Centenary Oval, and the final scores were 10/211 (44.5) to 10/112 (34.2).
Southern Eyre South captain Ryan Siebert said the team got off to a good start good start with open batsmen Liam O'Dea and Ben Smith who were able to accumulate runs at a high rate.
"Liam O'Dea's innings of 101 was exceptional and that set us up from there," Siebert said.
"Towards the back end of the innings we managed to keep the score ticking over and ended up with 211."
Siebert said the team showed good form when it was their turn to bowl which they had been consistent with throughout the season.
"All year we have been able to restrict teams to really low scores and put our plans in place that are similar to what we have been doing all year," Siebert said.
"It was a really good effort from the lads on Saturday."
Siebert said the team had a good spread of medium pace bowlers, and Smith O'Dea could serve as spin bowlers.
"Everyone sort of knows what to expect from everyone which is good and it makes it easy as captain to set fields and bowl to plans," Siebert said.
"We got a couple of big wickets early which helped and we were able to put pressure on in the field and restrict their ability to score."
The winning captain said he was not surprised by the team's batting result, but he said O'Dea's tonne was a big highlight.
"Liam has been threatening to make a big score like that all year but he has just found ways to get himself out at times, although on the weekend he did it at the perfect time and notched up his 100 from around 60 balls," Siebert said.
"It was one of the best innings I will ever see I think...Liam was a pretty clear stand out from the sidelines as player of the match."
Siebert said the team had spent the weekend celebrating out on their home turf at Wangary.
He said the club had not had a chance to reflect on the season yet, but the team would be looking similar next year.
"In the next few months we will start putting some new structures in place and having a hit every now to make sure we are ready for next year," Siebert said.
Siebert said it was awesome to see Southern Eyre South get the B grade grand final win on the weekend as well, as some players in the team had played in both sides, which had led to both teams having success this year.
"We have celebrated with both teams yesterday and with a lot of other people in the club who have put the effort in to get us to where we are today," Siebert said.
'It was a really special day out there yesterday."
