Port Lincoln Tennis Association moves into the final week of the season.
Finals has been a blockbuster as Friday Mixed Night and Men's Monday recorded draws and the top team in both competitions hung up their racquets for the season.
In the junior elimination final two games separated who would move into this week's preliminary final with the winner having a crack at the premiership.
The grand final will be played this Saturday morning which will be followed by the PLTA AGM at 10:15am, junior presentation and a shared lunch.
Players and parents are asked to bring a savoury or sweet to celebrate the end of another big season of tennis.
Men's Monday Night Grand Final
The Fresh Fish Place four sets 32 games defeated Eyre Trading two sets 28 games
This was going to be the most enthralling final for some years as the top two teams were knocked out in last week's matches and a premiership was up for grabs.
In the opening round Neil Edwards and Matt Keatley set the standard for the night with big shots and solid net play to win 6-2.
Eyre Trading were able to level the scores through their big players in Bill Bascombe and Dusty Treasure who won their match 6-2 through power hitting.
In the second round, The Fresh Fish Place started taking control of the match and won both sets through none better than the efforts of Neil Edwards and Pat Pivato who dug deep to win in the tiebreak.
With their backs to the wall Shawn Fitzgerald and Bill Bascombe tried to keep their team in a premiership hunt in their teams first year in the competition.
The pair won 7-5 but it was Matt Keatley and Joe Morris that sealed the deal as they won the set and gave their team this season's premiership.
Best Player Matt Keatley and Bill Bascombe
Friday Night Mixed Competition
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies eight sets 70 games drew with Sportspower Superstore eight sets 70 games
In the most enthralling match of the season Sportspower went into the match as the hot favourites.
The team had been sitting at the top of the ladder for most of the season and got their campaign off to a solid start.
Boyd McCurry and Ryan Cocks won and pulled out the big shots when the game was up for the taking.
This was backed up by Trini Kennedy and Ali Lydeamore who dominated in their match.
Boat Supplies hit back through the efforts of Andrew Casanova and Matt Bailey who were a lethal combination.
This was backed up well by Charlotte Nicholls and Tarnia Rowley who controlled the big shots.
This meant after the first round of matches the scores were level.
In the singles Boat Supplies came out swinging with wins to Andrew Casanova and Matt Bailey who was having a cracker of a night.
This was capped off by a solid performance by Andrew McCouaig.
Sportspower who are a quality team clawed their way back through the efforts of Ryan Cocks, Trini Kennedy, Ali Lydeamore.Toni Haddow fought hard in her match to win in the tiebreak.
Boat Supplies anchor player Charlotte Nicholls got their team in a two game advantage going into the mixed doubles.
This would set up an amazing final round that was a showcase of tennis as Nicholls and McCouaig led their team but Sportspower are a seasoned team.
Sportspower some much needed sets on the board through the efforts of Jack Bradford and Trini Kennedy, Greg Rowley and Ali Lydeamore.
This then left the match in the balance with the last set of the night.
In one of the most watched matches of the season Mitchell Bailey and his partner Tarnia Rowley played their best game for the season as they won the heart stopping match 6-4. This meant the sets and games were level.
It has been agreed by both teams that mixed doubles rematches will occur on Friday night. The winner will take to the courts in the grand final straight after where Bendigo Bank will be waiting.
Best Players Ali Lydeamore and Charlotte Nicholls
Bendigo Bank 10 sets 71 games defeated Yumbah Aquaculture six sets 67 games
Best Players Kerry Cabot and Nathan Beljon
Junior Competition
Nadal six sets 56 games defeated DeMinaur six sets 54 games
In the opening doubles round both teams managed to get two sets on the board each but it was the two game advantage that Nadal took into the singles round which would be crucial in the end result.
In the singles DeMinaur and Nadal both managed to win four sets each and 35 games each.
This meant Nadal were home by two games and booked a spot in the preliminary final up against Djokovic. The winner will play Stosur in the grand final on Saturday Morning.
McDonalds Best Player William Van Riet
Stosur seven sets 60 games defeated Djokovic five sets 49 games
McDonalds Best Player Sebastien Clem
