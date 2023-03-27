Port Lincoln Times
Yumbah Aquaculture takes home Above and Beyond Award for sustainability

Updated March 28 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Sustainably farmed abalone on one of Yumbah's land-based aquaculture operations. Picture supplied
Yumbah Aquaculture has been recognised as the national winner of the Above and Beyond Award at the 2023 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia.

