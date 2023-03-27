Yumbah Aquaculture has been recognised as the national winner of the Above and Beyond Award at the 2023 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia.
The producer farms abalone, mussels and oysters at Port Lincoln, Kangaroo Island, Narrawong and Mornington Peninsula in Victoria and Bicheno, Tasmania.
Hosted by the Marine Stewardship Council in partnership with the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, the prestigious annual awards celebrate organisations and people that make significant contributions towards responsible aquaculture farming and sustainable fishing practices.
Yumbah chief executive officer David Wood said the award reinforced the company's steadfast dedication to embracing environmental and social responsibility in every aspect of its operations.
"We are proud to be recognised for going Above and Beyond Award. It is testament to the hard work and stewardship of our people who have never stood still when it comes to ensuring our operations preserve and cultivate the environment," Mr Wood said.
"By embodying an improvement mindset, our team remains committed to evaluating all of our business practices to identify opportunities for sustainable innovation across our farms in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia."
