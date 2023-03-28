Port Lincoln Times
Competitors of Australian Amateurs Fishing Association donate goods to Community House

By Lachlan Smith
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 11:05am
Seapac Seafoods' Akash Thakural (left) with Port Lincoln Rotary's Peter Linn at the Australian Amateurs Fishing Association's national titles weigh in in Port Lincoln - competitors of the national titles donated excess goods to Rotary which will be provided to local chairty organisation, Community House. Picture supplied.
Excess fish left over from a national competition has been donated to a local charity organisation to help people struggling with the rising cost of living.

