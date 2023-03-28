Excess fish left over from a national competition has been donated to a local charity organisation to help people struggling with the rising cost of living.
The Australian Amateur's Fishing Association hosted its national titles in Port Lincoln across the past two weeks.
The national titles are held bi-annually in different states . The competition involved different offshore, land based and Estuary categories, and the winners are set to be announced during a presentation night on Friday March 31.
Port Lincoln Rotary's Peter Linn said a lot of the competitors from interstate were able to donate their excess fish to Rotary as some competitors would have found it difficult to keep their fish fresh during the return home.
"They have generously donated it to Rotary and Rotary have been able to have Capital Seafoods fillet and pack it up and keep it frozen," Mr Linn said.
"Then it can go to Community House...the response has been so good that we are also looking to donate to Fred's Van as well.
"We are really pleased that this excess fish is able to go back into the community and be donated to those who really need it most."
President of the Australian Anglers Association Stefan Salamon told the Times that each state has their own division, and all those involved had gathered in South Australia at Port Lincoln to see this year's competition unfold.
He said not everyone involved was a competitor, and there was a social program scheduled for the two weeks while the competition was taking place.
"We have beach and rock, offshore, estuary and dryland casting...we have set bag limits which are below the state limits for fish," Mr Salamon said.
Mr Salamon said there had been good numbers involved in the national titles this year, as 80 people in total had come along and 50 of them were competing.
"There has been a fairly big spend in the community when we look at it from that point of view you," Mr Salamon said.
"You have got 30 people running round doing different activities in Port Lincoln and the Lower Eyre Peninsula."
Mr Salamon said the social events had involved opening the Ravendale Sporting Complex up for gatherings were those involved could have a drink together or play a round of bingo.
"Some have travelling to the wineries or to gone down to the cruise ship markets...we had a couple of groups that went down to Coffin Bay to try the oysters," Mr Salamon said.
Mr Salamon said the national titles had 15- 20 local competitors involved and the rest of the South Australians had come from Adelaide.
"All the fishing clubs together for social events as well as the competition," Mr Salamon said.
He said it was important that interstate clubs build on relationships with each other at each event, and it was an opportunity for people from different clubs to foster ideas around how organisations can improve the way they operate.
Mr Salamon said the fish had been weighed in at Ravendale by officials and results would be collated from there.
