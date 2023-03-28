Port Lincoln Golf Club held an Ambrose competition on Saturday, as 70 golfers turned out to compete in women and mens categories.
Saturday March 25
An Ambrose competition for teams of four, sponsored by The Grand Tasman Hotel and Mortlock Clinic was enjoyed by 70 players, two mixed teams and the rest men's.
Mixed nett winners 73/63.25 were Val Sharrad, Reeta Devi, Kay Freeth and Adie Fraser.
Men's nett winners Trevor Durdin, Grant Bamber, Fred Tammist and Scott Lombe scored 58/53. Runners up on 63/55.125 were Mark Rowett, Cliff Taylor, Geoff Nottle and Warren Rosman.
Off-the-stick winners for men with 60 were Andy Smith, John Strycharski, Dylan Bell and Simon Bell. Runners up with 61 were Haydn Myers, Mark Cooper, Robert Proude and Greg Hughes.
Cindy Carr took out the women's long drive. For men Jeb Casanova's was longest in A grade, Todd George in B grade and Simon Hunt in C grade.
Par three nearest the pins went to Grant Bamber with three and Codey Marchesi with one.
Thursday March 23
A field of 22 women played a stableford round sponsored by The Grand Tasman Hotel. Winner Helen George, 37 counted out Ally Russell who had a birdie on the 12th.
Run downs went to Gail Watherston (36), Cynthia Thompson (35), Marg Jenkins (34) and Lyn Hosking (33). Nearest the pins were Val Sharrad, Marg Jenkins and Lyn Hosking.
Wednesday March 22
EP Property Valuations sponsored a stableford competition contested by 69 men including visitors from South Lakes, Caloundra, Blackwood, Mount Osmond and Headland.
A grade winner was Tony Dragun (40) from Mick Hegarty (38). The score of the day came from Steve Forstner (42) ahead of Juri Berzins (39) while in C grade Maurie Barry (36) counted out Robert Fox.
Par three birdies came from Haydn Myers, Warren Rosman, Ryan Cottrell, Greg Barry, Simon Bell, Ben Abley, Brian Henson, Garry Downey and Andy Smith.
Nearest the pins went to Tony Dragun with two, Haydn Myers, Adam Sullivan, Andrew Fraser and Ben Abley.
Run downs went to Trent Bradford, Haydn Myers, John Strycharski, George Mayhew, Barry Hetherington and Fred Tammist.
Tuesday March 21
Twilight 10-hole stableford attracted 12 players. Best score came from Liz Weatherspoon (23) followed by Fred Tanmmist (21) and Huey Rosalia (20).
Sunday March 19
Of the 16 contestants Ryan Cocks with 37 was winner of the mixed stableford round from Ben Abley (36) on a countback from Dave Bellchambers.
