B grade Coyotes beat Saints to win Port Lincoln Baseball grand final

Updated March 28 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:30pm
Coyotes won its first Port Lincoln Baseball B grade grand final on the weekend since 1999, as the team beat the Saints by eight. Picture supplied.
Coyotes beat the Saints by eight in the B Grade grand final.

