Coyotes beat the Saints by eight in the B Grade grand final.
Coyotes def Saints 9-1
Minor Premiers Saints faced off against the Second place Coyotes in this seasons grand final.
Saints got the upper hand a fortnight ago in the semi final winning that game 4-3.
Coyotes then had to go past Indians in the Preliminary Final last week. This game was set to be another belter.
Coyotes batted first with seasoned veteran Chris Hester on the mound for Saints.
Coyotes managed one run in the top of the first inning with only the one safe hit Jordan Secker, however, a walk and an error allowed base runners.
When Callum Binder hit a fly ball to right field only one base runner tagged up which allowed Saints to get a double play to end the top of the inning with only one run scored.
Callum Binder went to the mound for Coyotes as Saints also managed the one run in the bottom half of the inning as lead off batter James Neale hit safely.
He later scored on a sacrifice fly from Dean Miller, however, a great catch from Binder a few batters later had Hester caught off guard as Coyotes made a double play of their own. This ended the inning with the game tied 1-1.
Top of the second inning seen Coyotes Luke Pearce, Clayton Colbert and Gareth Colbert all hit safely to add three more runs before side away.
Saints sent three batters to the box this inning as G.Colbert made two plays and a strike out from Binder had Saints back in the field before they knew it. The score now read 4-1 after two innings.
Hester went to the mound at the top of the third inning and he was determined to get his side back into the game, as he struck out the first three batters for side away.
Hester then started the bottom half of the inning off through a beautiful line drive to left field as he continued to try and revive his side.
A walk and then a fielding error and Saints had loaded the bases with none out and all of a sudden we had a game on our hands.
Binder then found his groove again as he struck out the next two batters followed by a routine ground ball and Saints were headed back to the dugout with no runs scored.
The perfect opportunity to get back in the game was now gone.
Hester again had another short outing in the top half of the fourth inning and faced only four Coyotes batters and allowing no runs scored.
Saints were keen to close that gap as the game was entering the second half but they were coming up against a fired up Coyotes defensive unit and they shut down everything Saints could muster.
Binder faced only four batters as his team made the plays and recorded the outs with no runs scored again and the score was still sitting at 4-1 in Coyotes favour.
The Doggies extend that lead in the top of the fifth with G.Colbert, J.Secker and C.Binder to cross two more runs and extend the lead to 6-1.
Saints fifth inning was again brief as only four batters made the trip to the box as Coyotes again shut them down and allowed no runs as the game was headed into its final inning.
Coyotes put the game pretty much to bed in the last inning adding another three runs with safe hits to Ray Todd, Alana Jantke and Jordan Secker before side away.
The Doggies now held an eight run lead and were three outs away from the Premiership.
Callum Binder put the Best on Ground debate to bed in the last inning as he struck out the first batter and then threw the next two batters out at first to end the game.
This gave the Coyotes Baseball Club it's first B grade Premiership since 1999 with a dominate 9-1 over the Minor Premiers.
Best at Bat for Saints was Chris Hester with one from two (one walk) Best at Bat from Coyotes was Jordan Secker with three from four (two singles, one double) Best in Field from Saints was Paul Dennis with six put outs while Hester had five strike outs, two assists and one catch on the mound.
Best in Field from Coyotes was Gareth Colbert with four assists and two put outs while Binder had six strike outs, three assists and two catches on the mound. Callum Binder was awarded best on ground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.