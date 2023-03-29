Local anglers have had luck landing whiting around the bay within Port Lincoln.
Find out what else was biting and where in this week's report.
West Coast- No reports from up Fowlers Bay or far West Coast this week again.
Back towards Smoky Bay whiting, garfish and tommies have been in good number in the bay.
There are still tuna out around the Offshore Islands and plenty of nannygai for those doing some bottom bouncing.
Around Elliston some good whiting have been pulled from Anxious Bay as well as the odd flathead. Offshore there is still tuna, but the size is quite small.
Kingfish and samson fish have also been landed on the offshore reefs and lumps out wide. Landed the beaching fish has been great for salmon along the coast.
Tahlia Beach, Locks Well, Sheringa and Drummond have all had good reports of salmon from the surf. A few school sharks and gummy have also been landed for those fishing into the night.
Coffin Bay- Offshore the fishing is starting to slow down.
There is still plenty of reports of tuna around but people are having to travel a lot further Rocky, Hummocks and Greenly. These areas have all had good numbers of tuna from eight to 15kg.
Kingfish and samson fish have been on the quiet side as there have been only reports of a few small kingfish and the odd samson being landed for many of miles travelled.
With the pelagic's a bit on the quiet the reef fishing has still been good. Nannygai, morwong, grouper and big whiting have all be landed on the offshore reefs and lumps around Sir Isaacs and further offshore.
Easter generally brings some good weather so let's hope for the best. Inshore around Farm Beach the whiting fishing is still great as some good reports have come from the fence line, Gallipoli, and Frenchman's.
Some big whiting have been caught in the shallow water along Gallipoli, Seasick Bay and Burgees Point. Some big garfish, salmon and the odd flathead have also been landed while fishing for whiting.
Inside the bay whiting, garfish, flathead snook and salmon trout have all been caught by anglers in the past week.
Whiting seem to be getting bigger as there have been reports of people getting their bag limit of legal fish with ease.
For people throwing lures, some big snook have been caught from the point near the boat ramp and also salmon trout and the odd flathead.
Port Lincoln- In the bay the whiting fish has begun to get better as some good-sized fish has been landed land based off Murray's Point, Snooks Landing and around the bends.
The incoming in the afternoon has been best. Squid are starting to show up in better number off the jetty, wharf, and boat ramps.
Garfish have been in good numbers land based down near the Limani and jetty on the high tide.
In the Proper there are still plenty of blue crabs around the deeper water in about 4-6m has been the most productive of late.
Tumby Bay- Out the groups whiting are still in good numbers as some decent sized fish in 50s have been caught.
Squid are hard to find but they are around. Marram Island has had lots of reports for snook trolling small divers and soft plastics.
In the bay there has been some good whiting caught around Ski Beach and Back Beach.
The shallow reefy bottom seems to be the best lately. Second Creek has had some good salmon and whiting land based on the run-in tide in the afternoon.
Squid reports have been good with some decent numbers getting caught around the Tumby Island and Main Reef near the boat ramp. Some good flatties have also been caught around Red Cliffs and Second Creek.
