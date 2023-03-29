House of the Week | Ultimate coastal lifestyle

The living room offers a split system air conditioner and ceiling fan. The kitchen is equipped with a corner pantry, gas cooktop and dishwasher. The generously sized main bedroom includes a walk-in robe, ensuite and a ceiling fan, while the other bedrooms offer three-door built-in robes and ceiling fans. The main bathroom features a separate shower and large corner spa bath, with a separate toilet for added convenience. The laundry has a double linen cupboard, bench with sink, and ample storage. There's also a three bay shed with two sliding doors, two garden sheds, ample driveway parking, additional storage underneath the house, and a fenced-in lawn and paved area perfect for pets and kids to play.