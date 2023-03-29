House of the Week | Ultimate coastal lifestyle

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Elegantly designed with family living in mind, this exceptional residence exudes an abundance of natural light, accentuated by the grand open plan layout. Step inside and be captivated by the spacious living, dining and kitchen area featuring stunning high ceilings, lavish wood floors, expansive windows and breathtaking ocean vistas that will leave you in awe.
Entertaining has never been easier, with the kitchen island front and centre, seamlessly connecting the living and dining areas. Whether you want to host a gourmet dinner inside or a lively gathering outside in the undercover entertaining area, this home offers the perfect setting for all occasions.
The living room offers a split system air conditioner and ceiling fan. The kitchen is equipped with a corner pantry, gas cooktop and dishwasher. The generously sized main bedroom includes a walk-in robe, ensuite and a ceiling fan, while the other bedrooms offer three-door built-in robes and ceiling fans. The main bathroom features a separate shower and large corner spa bath, with a separate toilet for added convenience. The laundry has a double linen cupboard, bench with sink, and ample storage. There's also a three bay shed with two sliding doors, two garden sheds, ample driveway parking, additional storage underneath the house, and a fenced-in lawn and paved area perfect for pets and kids to play.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
